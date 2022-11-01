Not Available

When offered four thousand dollars to break into a computer network, Leon(Peter Love) and Greg (Kurtis Wakefield) aren't concerned with something as petty as morality.The only real questions are what complications can arise from hacking into a small home business, what's wrong with the twenty year old daughter Madison (Zoe Tarling)...... and what should Greg do when his friend can't stop watching the girl on her own webcam - and without her knowledge.Insecurity is a full-length independent feature-film released for free under a creative commons 3.0 license.