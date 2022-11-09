Inside A.M.G. (The Athletic Model Guild Story)

Not Available

Rick "Jim" Cassidy and Bob Mizer, one of the founders, and head, of the Athletic Model Guild, profile the A.M.G., its history, and how it operates. The purpose of the A.M.G. is to prepare (mostly gay) young men who meet its specifications for careers in modeling and showing themselves off as "gay-boy beefcake" (the male gay equivalent of young female models as "cheesecake"). Questions arise as to where these young men come from, how they are recruited, what it is like to work for A.M.G., and if all the young men who apply and are accepted are, indeed, gay.