Not Available

As with all these documentaries, ‘Inside Borussia Dortmund’ promises to provide unparalleled access and insights into the workings of the club, with an intimate look at the proceedings around the Westfalenstadion, including the opportunity to become acquainted with the players’ personal lives. As well as the 2018/19 season, the documentary will also reflect on some of Dortmund’s biggest past successes and defeats, however, and will include contributions from former coaches Jürgen Klopp and Ottmar Hitzfeld and 1997 European Cup-winning captain Matthias Sammer.