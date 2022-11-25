Inside Cadbury: Chocolate Secrets Unwrapped

Not Available

This one-off documentary goes deep inside the Willie Wonka world of Cadbury, Britain's biggest and best-loved chocolate maker. Behind closed doors at the famous Bournville plant, a team of dedicated scientists struggle to meet the biggest challenge the company's faced for a century - to dramatically cut sugar from their Dairy Milk recipe. Meanwhile, the firm's Easter Creme Egg campaign finds Cadbury agents 'reverse shoplifting' as they hide prize-winning white eggs around the country. Elsewhere in the factory new flavours of chocolate are put into production, with wacky recipes invented by lucky members of the public.