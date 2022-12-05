Inside Cadbury: Secrets of the Chocolate Factory

Not Available

For almost 200 years Cadbury had been the home of chocolate. Making a staggering 350 tonnes of milk chocolate a day. But it's far more than just a factory. From its very beginnings the company set out to change our country. Not just by giving a great taste to the nation, but like Willy Wonka's fictional creation, building a magical place for its employees to live, work and play in. But as we'll find out it's not all been a sweet story. Over the past 150 years the company's been rocked by scandal, its products spreading deadly Salmonella and the victim of one of the most hostile takeover bids in corporate history when it was poached by cheese maker Kraft