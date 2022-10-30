Not Available

Inside Cream 1966-1969

    This is the ultimate critical review of Cream, on record, on film, and live on stage. Drawing on rare film and television archive material this independent and highly authoritative review revisits every single Cream album and critically reassesses the work of this legendary band from the glorious debut album right through to the demise of the band. A leading team of music critics, musicologists and working musicians considers vintage performances by Cream and traces the secrets of the bandâ€s success.

