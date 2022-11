Not Available

Fans will love this definitive review of the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival. The program features an in-depth retrospective with bassist Stu Cook (who revisits every Clearwater album to reassess the music and its impact) and draws on rare concert footage and television performances. Tracks include "Proud Mary," "Down on the Corner," "Bad Moon Rising," "Suzi Q," "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," "The Midnight Special" and others.