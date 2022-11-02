Inside Down Basement

Not Available

This is the endless story about an old couple lost at the end of their last days. The Oldman seems a baby who just eats, sleeps and watches television. The Oldlady seems a mum who cooks, cleans and speaks to him. This old couple could live anywhere in the world. Their country is death. Their only world is a long wait. The Oldlady has taken control of both lives because she is in much better mental and physical conditions than him. Day after day the Oldlady plans and organizes different ways to kill themselves. But for the moment she is not shooting well. Days will keep following until a small mistake or the correct shoot end the sadness of this harsh wait.