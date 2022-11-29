Inside Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Not Available

his is the definitive critical review of the music of Emerson, Lake and Palmer in concert, on record and on stage. During the seventies ELP were the biggest band in the world playing to colossal crowds and mounting ever more spectacular and flamboyant stage shows. When the band split in 1978 the legacy disappeared almost overnight. Featuring rare archive footage, every ELP studio album is reviewed and critically assessed by a leading team of critics, working musicians and musicologists to explore the secrets behind the phenomenal rise to success and the equally spectacular fall from grace of this legendary band.