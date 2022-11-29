Not Available

Inside Emerson, Lake & Palmer

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    his is the definitive critical review of the music of Emerson, Lake and Palmer in concert, on record and on stage. During the seventies ELP were the biggest band in the world playing to colossal crowds and mounting ever more spectacular and flamboyant stage shows. When the band split in 1978 the legacy disappeared almost overnight. Featuring rare archive footage, every ELP studio album is reviewed and critically assessed by a leading team of critics, working musicians and musicologists to explore the secrets behind the phenomenal rise to success and the equally spectacular fall from grace of this legendary band.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images