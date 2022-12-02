Inside Fold

Not Available

    Given exclusive and unrestricted access, Rebecca Salvadori’s film about East London venue Fold viscerally captures and contrasts the immersive sensory experience of clubbing with intimate behind-the-scenes footage of the unseen hands that shape the environment this unfolds in. The result is a 360 study of of one of contemporary culture’s last remaining temporary autonomous zones: a place where community is forged through music, personal and societal restraints begin to fall, and transformation and even spiritual transcendence become a possibility. Salvadori’s film offers a unique vision into contemporary club culture, exploring the intimacy between ravers and the invaluable team behind the venue.

