Inside Jennifer Welles

Not Available

Jennifer Welles is an adult-film actress who lives in the memories of legions of fans, but who made very few films. This is a pseudo-documentary supposedly retelling her sexual history, an end-to-end celebration of Jennifer's scathing sexual prowess, including her amazing love of other ladies. Rather light on plot, character development and story line, this feature surges ahead driven by the erotic energy the sublime Ms. Welles oozes from every pore. "Jennifer can make any gent drool and any lady blush!" - High Society. ...