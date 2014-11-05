Inside Metal: The Pioneers of L.A. Hard Rock and Metal

2014

In this original and fascinating new series of documentaries dedicated to Heavy Metal music and it's diverse array of musical styles and genres, this film delivers quintessential candid interviews with metal icons and the pivotal players in the music business including musicians, managers, concert promoters and the utmost devoted practitioners. The documentary is about giving fans the real inside story from the behind the scenes world of metal and hard rock with in depth interviews, ultra-rare concert footage and photographs, and the original music score from that era in this no holds barred, never before recollection of untold stories