心の中　Ｉｎｓｉｄｅ　Ｍｉｎｄ

Oki fuses documentary elements with narrative filmmaking to such a point that it's difficult to distinguish one from the other. The film is both the story of two men falling in love with each other on a beach, and a faithful document to the filmmaking process. In the film within a film titled "Gay Couple Trying to Connect on the Beach", the documentary footage of director Hiroyuki Oki will be double and triple transcribed. The documentary film explores the relationship between the director and the world, as well as interviews with friends. Soon the director realizes that "kokoro" is not what is inside of him, but the feeling that arises when confronted with something.