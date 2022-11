2003

This documentary follows singer-songwriter Warren Zevon through his struggle with the cancer that would later kill him in 2003. Despite his debilitating disease, Zevon worked feverishly to complete his emotional final album, "The Wind." The creation of this album was an amazing endeavor that's also chronicled here. Hosted by Billy Bob Thornton, the program features interviews with Jackson Browne, Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, among others.