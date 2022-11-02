Inside Pink Floyd: A critical review 1967 - 1996

Not Available

This is the revised and improved critical guide to the work of Pink Floyd, in concert, on record and on film. Here is everything you ever needed to know about Pink Floyd in an informative two disc set. Using the actual words of the band and critics, Inside Pink Floyd is the definitive critical journey through of the music of Pink Floyd from the Syd Barret era to Pulse. FEATURES: Rare unreleased film of concert performances from sound and television archives around the world featuring a rare performance of Atom Heart Mother performed by the band alone without the orchestra. Also reviewed is the famous performance broadcast across Europe from a floating stage on the lagoon at Venice.