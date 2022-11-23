Inside Red Bull Xalps 2015

Not Available

Relive the incredible adventure of the Red Bull X - alps 2015! Relive the highlights of this great crossing of the Salzburg Alps to Monaco through the eyes of these outsized Athletes who have traveled 1038 km only thanks to the strength of their legs when flying under their paragliding in less than 12 days! In this documentary , follow the Athletes as Chrigel Maurer, Paul Gushlbauer , Tom De Dorlodot Nick Neynens or Gaspard Petiot commenting themselves their race! They confide about the ups and downs , daily marathons and overflights of the most beautiful peaks of the Alps, but also on the risk-taking as the exhilarating pleasures involved this extreme adventure!