Not Available

British rockers Slade take the spotlight in this critical review of the band's glory days, when Noddy Holder was front man and they scored 21 hit singles. Music critics and musicians serve up their views on the band, also included are rare interviews and archival footage of Slade performing many of their classic tunes. Songs include "Get Down and Get with It," "Coz I Luv You," "Look Wot You Dun," "Gudbuy T'Jane" and many more.