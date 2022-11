Not Available

Experience the thrills of fishing in the pristine waters of the Gulf of California's East Cape region with this installment of Michael Fowlkes' award-winning series "Inside Sportfishing." Fowlkes and company dive beneath the surface of the Sea of Cortez to capture astonishing underwater footage of a world rarely seen by the masses -- a world filled with sailfish, dorado, tuna and even a high-flying 500-pound blue marlin.