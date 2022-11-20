Inside Star Trek: The Real Story

Not Available

Who directed the pilot for the original Star Trek series? Where was it filmed? Who really built the Enterprise? You may own The Star Trek Encyclopaedia, and you may have seen every episode, but you still don't have all the answers! For the first time, the men and women who worked behind the scenes on the most popular science fiction television series ever created invite you to go boldly where no fan has gone before. In-depth interviews will introduce you to the writers, directors, producers, technicians and artists who breathed life into the original Star Trek series. You'll discover their greatest joys, their deepest sorrows and everything else you ever wanted to know about the greatest show in the galaxy. There are no actors and no special effects. Just the truth.