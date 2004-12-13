2004

Supertramp was one of the last major progressive-rock bands to enjoy an international commercial breakthrough; the band had cultivated a devoted following with their witty and intelligent music since their debut in 1970, but it was 1979's Breakfast in America album which made them a household name in America and Europe. Inside Supertramp 1974-1978 - A Critical Review features rare performance footage of the band along side a panel discussion in which musicians and music writers offer their insights on this especially fruitful period in the group's history