Inside Suspicion

Alice lives a normal, happy life as a mom, until her whole world is turned upside down: Thomas, the man of her life and father of her child, is suspected of being Antoine Durieux-Jelosse, the infamous assassin who vanished fifteen years ago after murdering his entire family. Years have passed, but Police Chief Sophie Lancelle has never given up her relentless search for the man who committed that unthinkable crime. She is determined to prove, come what may, that Thomas is that long-lost man on everyone's wanted list.