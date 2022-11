Not Available

This is a 21-minute spoof of the "Inside the Actor's Studio" program, with Farrell playing host, interviewing Phillips, Vaughn, Wilson and himself. If you've seen Farrell's previous efforts as the character on "Saturday Night Live", you'll know what to expect. It's extraordinarily funny and almost brilliant at times, and all four of the interview participants look like they're about to break into laughter. Great, great stuff.