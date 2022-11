Not Available

This film suggests to look in an unusual way at the division of Korea by focussing on the demilitarised zone between North and South. The DMZ as it is abbreviated roughly follows the 38th Parallel on a 4 km large strip, cutting the peninsula in two halves from West to East on a distance of 250 kilometres. Since the end of the Korean War (1953) is represents the Korean division both symbolically and in the real world.