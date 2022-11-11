Inside the Garbage of the World

Not Available

This informative, hard-hitting film reveals the truth about plastic pollution and how it is harming the oceans and threatening human safety. After the Japan Tsunami and the Fukushima disaster in 2011, pollution and radiation is traveling through the Pacific Ocean to the U.S. via discarded plastic. Without a realistic solution in sight, the film explores personal accountability each one of us shares to solve this global crisis. We are on the edge of a tremendous disaster - can humankind act before it is too late?