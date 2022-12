Not Available

Are you on his booking sheet? You are tonight, as you join your assigned Road Agent for a journey inside the massive WWE operation. Join us as one of Vince McMahon’s most trusted Road Agents takes us inside the locker rooms, offices, hotel rooms, and just about anywhere he was assigned in his career as an agent. This edition of the Investigative Specials series takes you where every tried to keep you OUT of in the 80s!