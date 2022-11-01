Not Available

Inside the State Department provides an intimate perspective on the mission of the U.S. Department of State and its leader, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, as she juggles every major global issue facing the United States, pressuring and persuading allies and adversaries alike. With rare and unprecedented access, National Geographic follows Secretary Clinton and her team around the globe, accompanying her on her first trip as secretary of state to the United Nations as well as to international hot spots such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Jerusalem and Africa.