Inside the Tale of The Fox: The Eric Carr Story

It was all about achieving Starr-dom: having seen The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show, seven year old Eric Carr (born Paul Caravello) got his first set of drums and began developing his musical skills. After playing in countless bands and working odd jobs, in 1980 fate led Carr to audition for Kiss. At the audition, he amply demonstrated both his musical talent and his humility as he asked for the band's autographs on the way out. Impressed, Kiss gave I'm the job as their new drummer ... and the chance to finally live out his dreams.