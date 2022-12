Not Available

A day in the life of Benji, a young gay man who has always looked to others for everything—his absent lover Leo for intimacy, his best friend Ava for companionship, and his eccentric parents for everything else. On the day Ava moves out of their shared apartment, Benji is forced to confront his feelings of isolation and anxiety, which have manifested themselves into a recurring dream in which Benji is hopelessly trapped inside of a whale.