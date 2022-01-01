Not Available

Inside Thin Lizzy: 1971-1983 movie was released Mar 25, 2008 by the Navarre Corporation studio. This DVD features rare archival footage of the whole Thin Lizzy era, focusing on a definitive critical review of the band. Thin Lizzy - Inside Thin Lizzy: 1971-1983 movie Every album of theirs is examined, reviewed and critically assessed by a team of leading music critics, writers and working musicians. Thin Lizzy - Inside Thin Lizzy: 1971-1983 video Includes performance footage of the band.