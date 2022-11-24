Insomnambula, une vision d’Istambul

Not Available

A crossing of Istanbul, in its flows, its incessant movements, its rhythms. An Istanbul caught in its insomniac vibrations, A city, made of contrasts and oppositions, shared between Orient and West, modernity and tradition, order and chaos, individual and crowd. In the hypnosis of what turns, as in a perpetual movement, a somnambulistic vision, made of shaky images A city, captured in its alternations, its beats, in the rhythms inscribed in the montage, with the sound which mixes with the rumors of the city, with the drone of the megalopolis.