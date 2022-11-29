Not Available

16 Filmmaking Teams created a broken-telephone-narrative over the course of 16 Weeks during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Each team could view only the sequence that came before theirs. From there, the respective filmmakers could take the movie wherever the heck they wanted to. Together, the collective created a sprawling DIY epic! A movie that morphs rapidly before your very eyes! An ambitious community project formed in the midst of fractured isolation! Together, they created... “Insomniac: The Movie”!