Not Available

Insomniac: The Movie

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    16 Filmmaking Teams created a broken-telephone-narrative over the course of 16 Weeks during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Each team could view only the sequence that came before theirs. From there, the respective filmmakers could take the movie wherever the heck they wanted to. Together, the collective created a sprawling DIY epic! A movie that morphs rapidly before your very eyes! An ambitious community project formed in the midst of fractured isolation! Together, they created... “Insomniac: The Movie”!

    Cast

