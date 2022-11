Not Available

Long time friends George and Phinneas share a duplex in Los Angeles. Their Russian landlord, Mr. Romanovsky lives in the upstairs unit. George's girlfriend Kim and her friend Olivia come over and after some drinking, they bring out a Ouija board. That night, Phinneas begins to exhibit disturbing nocturnal behaviour. As George investigates more into his friends behaviour, he suspects that his friend has become possessed by a dark entity