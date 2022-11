Not Available

Province of Quebec, Canada, the Maple Spring, 2012. Driven by frustration and the desire to find a new life, Klas Batalo, Ordine Nuovo, Tumulto and Giutizia form a counter-cultural group, a radical cell guided by a deep hostility to the established order that they manifest through terribly ambiguous political expressions, Molotov cocktails and guerrilla tactics, seeking to sow mayhem in Montreal as a prelude to the overthrow of the government.