Insoupçonnable (tt1954931)

“Hunt for the I-5 Killer” is a dramatization based on the haunting true story of the yearlong manhunt for a killer suspected of murdering 14 victims and committing numerous sexual assaults up and down the I-5 highway corridor through California, Washington and Oregon. As Detective Dave Kominek (John Corbett) starts to discover similarities in the cases, he becomes determined to prove the seemingly unrelated killings are the work of one man. As the case unfolds and more victims come to light, a shocking twist comes into play – could the sadistic mass murderer possibly be a handsome, all-American athlete? The movie is from Ann Rule’s book, and also stars Sara Canning.