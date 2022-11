Not Available

Germany is in uproar; the new government has adopted a law which enables a government-controlled censorship. Media and cultural facilities are being inspected. The theatre house of Jan Reeberger is one of the inspected institutions. During the inspection two different world views collide, on the one side, there’s Jan with his idealistic and cosmopolitan worldview, on the other side, there’s Micky who is standing up for the new political system.