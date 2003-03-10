2003

Inspector Gadget 2

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 10th, 2003

Studio

Fountain Films

After capturing Claw, all the criminals have gone into hiding until, Claw escapes! Gadget thinks he will get the case, but everyone else has other planes. A new version of the Gadget project is unveiled in the form of G2. Strict orders are given for Gadget to stay away from G2 and every crime scene, but Gadget feels he is needed more than anyone.

Cast

Elaine HendrixG2
Tony MartinClaw
Caitlin WachsPenny
Mark MitchellChief Quimby
Sigrid ThorntonMayor Wilson
Bruce SpenceBaxter

View Full Cast >

Images