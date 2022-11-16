Inspector Gadget Saves the Day... Maybe

Not Available

The most famous bionic inspector of the world returns and more awkward than ever. Sophie, the niece of the inspector hais now 16 years old and the dog Sultan is smarter. Marhham, the mayor of Metro City has decided that the town needs a tourist attraction. The mayor believes that their problems will be solved when he finds under the Metro City Jail an egg of a prehistoric giant lizard, in perfect condition. But Dr. Gang and his henchmen steal the egg with the intent to use it for world domination.