InSpectres takes place in a world where ghost, ghouls, and goblins are commonplace. The InSpectres are the only exterminators capable of eliminating these supernatural pests! After a brief run-in with a homeless zombie, Lucas joins the InSpectres as an Agent-in-Training. He, his mentor Tracey, and the rest of the InSpectres team embark on an eerily funny adventure aimed at recapturing entities freed from a government holding facility by a corporate saboteur.