Shortly after Swedish police detective Gunnar Barbarotti receives at home an anonymous letter during his holiday announcing the murder of some Anna, the bloodily stabbed corpse of Anna Palme is found. It's the first of a few murders with clues ahead, one naming Gunnar as mark. Barbarotti lists 60 possible vindictive persons from his past. Considering some of them proves dangerous, but probably futile as he stumbles onto the twins Kalle and Ole Borg's family intrigue.