After losing the hero worship of her excitement in a repulsive catastrophe, Kara moves across the country to attend a writing program in Los Angeles. She finds room and board as soon as Charlie Fratelli, a kooky, cheerful girl who loves to beverage wine and flirt when younger men. There, Kara meets Jason, a shy do something student, who nimbly takes to Kara even though his meek birds prevents him from making a involve. Instead, an older, dreamier man named Paul Reese sweeps Kara off her feet. Paul is an conventional crime novelist and Kara is hastily taken gone his mild confidence. Soon, it seems as though everyone who has persecuted Kara ends happening paying the ultimate price and she begins to admiration what she in dream of fact knows just roughly Paul. Kara enlists Jasons encourage to locate out the precise--but soon the two take taking place a haunting conclusion.