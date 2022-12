Not Available

Tae-soo, a kung fu fan who lives on a remote island with his grandfather Kim Yeong-gam, will come to Seoul along with his uncle Ik-seong who suddenly came. Tae-soo, who had a happy life in school, making friends for the first time in his life had to deal with the school bully Min-hyeok through kung fu. Becoming an insider overnight?!Unpredictable! Unprecedented Kung Fu Comic Action is coming!