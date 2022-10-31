Instant Expert: A Quick Guide To The French Revolution

Not Available

A Quick Guide To The French Revolution details this pivotal period in European history, focusing on how the revolution shook the very foundations of monarchy, destroyed the last vestiges of feudalism, and planted the seeds of modern politics, diplomacy, and nationalism. Travel back to the days of the guillotine as HISTORY™ delves into the dark undercurrent of instability ushered in by the revolution and some of its most influential figures, including Louis XVI, Marie-Antoinette, Maximilien Robespierre, Jean-Paul Marat, Georges Danton, and Charlotte Corday.