Instant Rage

The heirs to a major corporation are being brutally killed off one by one, and John Lee, the company's chairman, suspects that a mafia takeover is behind it. But, before he can uncover any evidence, he too is savagely murdered. Carol, his daughter and a friend, Brian Roberts, continue the investigation where he left off while police Captain Roberts follow up on a few suspicions of his own. The actions become explosive and deadly when they are attacked by ruthless, ninja assassins who try to prevent them from finding out who the maniacal, cold blooded killer is inside the company.