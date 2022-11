Not Available

At the supermarket, a middle-aged man in an overcoat that's the worse for wear, sees a can marked "Instant Sex." He buys it, heads for his apartment, and closes the door. Lights flash, flowers bloom, the doormat levitates, and the doorknob falls off. He throws open the door and goes back for a few more cans. More pyrotechnics. He runs to the store for all he can buy. But, can too much sex be hazardous for your health?