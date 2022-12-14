Not Available

Considered a cult movie between professional rock climbers; Instante has a unique audiovisual storytelling where a man finds himself disturbed from bombarding information and tries to escape from the mental traps of the city into the world of nature. At the same time a traveler is on his way to know himself more deeply. In the way he finds different climbers from around the world challenging rocks in never before seen corners of the world. The two characters relate in their dreams as they try to understand the act of playing, and the influence of their surroundings over them.