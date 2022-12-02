Instead of an Adventure

Not Available

Handheld camera, unclear focus and sudden pans mark the limits and the uncertainty of the narration from the beginning. By introducing animated memory sequences, Kylberg also seems to bring video art into narrative cinema . With Kylberg's music for piano and cello on the sound track, his universe remains similar to the one he created in his carly fims . His themes have remained constant: the relation betwecn body and identity , and in particular estrangemcnt. His aesthetics bave become more clear-cut. Ifit is an adven ture after all,it is arhythmical and optical one, composed with musical rigour in its exploration of different impressions.