Instinct Killer

Ray is a Manila cop who travels to Hong Kong on assignment. He searches for his girl friend Lina, and finds her - addicted to drugs. Heung Lan, his ex-partner, is an undercover Hong Kong cop investigating weapons smuggling. She provokes the smugglers by intercepting several shipments in Hong Kong, leading to several good, although brief fights. The drug smuggler kills Lina, and Ray swears vengeance. The head of the gang then returns to the Philippines, and with him, the action shifts back to the Philippines. The lady cop gets more than what she hoped for.