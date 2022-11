Not Available

Bernard Glassman teaches a distillation of Zen wisdom that can be used as a manual for business, social ventures, peacemaking or just life. The documentary demonstrates the uniqueness and human impact of Glassman's work and life. He is not only a Zen teacher, but also works as a peacemaker on the field of interfaith dialog throughout the world. He has changed deeply a whole neighborhood in Yonkers (New York). The film shows how one can live a life that matters.