Instruments of Change is a surfing documentary that takes the legendary crew of Mark Occhilupo, Tom Curren and Gary Elkerton on a voyage through Indonesia's pristine coastline in search for perfection! Also along for the ride are the next generation of surfing's superstars Pat Curren , Kalani Ball and Keanu Asing. Together these surfers explore unchartered waters, and find awesome uncrowded waves.