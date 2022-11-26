Not Available

Created in the ancient mists of time by the Viking god Loki, four musical demons have left carnage and horror in their wake as they’ve travelled through the centuries, using the vibrations of music as a conduit across time and space. Now, as the harmonic horrors attempt to reunite and bring about the end of the world, can a cop, a hooker, and a warrior from the past defeat these evil spirits before the music stops… forever? A combination of paean and parody, the music-filled INSTRUMENTS OF EVIL pays homage to the low-budget exploitation (or “grindhouse”) films of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, while also poking fun at their notorious excesses and absurdities. Fans of low-budget, B-movie madness will find enjoyment here, but be warned: not only tunes get stuck in your head!